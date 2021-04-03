Juanita Sims Teasley, 92, of Adamstown, Maryland, (formerly of Savannah, Georgia) died March 25, 2021. For the past seven years, she has resided at Buckingham’s Choice in Adamstown, Maryland.
Born Alma Juanita Sims on July 23, 1928, in College Park, Georigia, she was the daughter of Alton B. and Thelma S. Sims. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, William Hulme Teasley.
Juanita could usually be found playing bridge and was a Life Master. She also enjoyed sewing, crafts and any game that someone wanted to play. She was proud of her volunteer work in the community and volunteered for 25 years in the auxiliary at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.
She is survived by her two devoted daughters, Deborah Teasley Tomme (Walt), of Gainesville, Virginia, and Brenda Teasley Davis (Paul), of Walkersville, Maryland. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Erin Poou (Rolando), of Guatemala, Matt Tomme, of Gainesville, Virginia, Sara Bare (Chris), of Bridgewater, Virginia, Adam Davis (Ashleigh), of Walkersville, Maryland, and Bradford Davis (Sarah), of Hanover, Pennsylvania.
She especially loved spending time with her 13 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Hunter, Savannah, Cole, Sawyer, Jamison, Rosalie, Tatum, Andrew, Adleigh, Jacob, Aviya, and Joella who all called her Grandma Nini.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her only son, Alton Teasley.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be limited to immediate family.
Memorial donations may be made to HOREB Ministries, P.O. Box 257, Haymarket, VA 20168, or Johns Hopkins Medicine, Wilmer Eye Institute, Macular Degeneration Research, 750 East Pratt St., 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Expression of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.