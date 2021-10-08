Judith Ann Clemons, 82, of Frederick, passed from this life Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Howard Jackson Clemons Jr. for 61 years. Born Feb. 22, 1939, in Rockville, she was the daughter of the late James O. Menard and Frances I. Menard.
Judy was a homemaker who loved crocheting, reading, needlepoint, knitting, visiting with friends and, most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were her greatest joy. Judy was a devoted Christian who taught Sunday school in her earlier years.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen and Mark Clemons; her daughter, Tammie Thompson and son-in-law Jeff Thompson; as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Greenridge Baptist Church, 21925 Frederick Road, Boyds, MD 20841.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenridge Baptist Church at the above address.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.staufferfuneral home.com