Judith Anne (Norton) McCardell, 72, of Frederick, passed away at home Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The youngest daughter of John and Laetitia (Lehman) Norton, she was born in Washington, D.C., on March 19, 1949.
Judith was raised in Wheaton, Maryland, and graduated from Northwood High School. She worked as a grants clerk at NIH in Bethesda, then at DTNSRDC at Carder Rock. She briefly left the workforce to spend time with her young daughter before taking a purchasing agent position at Fort Detrick for several years.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Miller; and her brother, Richard Norton.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald; her daughter and son-in-law, Holly Anne and Matthew Balish, of Salisbury, Maryland; her grandchildren, Liam and Emily Balish, both of Salisbury; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.