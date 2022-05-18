Judith Darlene “Judy” Greenfield, 80, of Brunswick, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gary Lee Greenfield, who predeceased her in 2006.
Born Sept. 30, 1941, in Brunswick, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Elvin Streight and Wilma Dolly (Forrest) Streight.
She enjoyed sewing, bingo, dancing and making jewelry. Judy was a member of the Order of Eagles Auxiliary. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and her girlfriends.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Mark Cooper and wife Tina, of Knoxville, Darrin Cooper and wife Deja, of West Virginia, and Monica Castle and husband Jim, of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Chad Cooper, Cody Cooper, Ashley Cooper and Desiree Cooper; two step-grandchildren, Summer and Christianna; two step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gloria Wilklow, of Virginia, and her son, Greg.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave., Brunswick.
A celebration of Judy’s life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 from the funeral home with visitation from 10-11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or online at act.alz.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.