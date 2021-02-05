Judith Eileen Stutz, 79, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Born on Jan. 31, 1942, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Jerome Joseph O’Donovan and Jane Sexton (Hayes) O’Donovan.
She was the loving wife of George (Bert) Stutz III, her husband for more than 59 years.
Judith graduated from Wakefield High School and worked for the Motor Vehicle Administration and the National Geographic Society. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and volunteered for church bingo and God’s Kitchen.
Judith enjoyed crocheting, reading, dancing, spending time at Colonial Beach, family events and attending her grandkids’ sporting events, but what she loved most was being a mom and Memaw to the Stutz crew. We love you, Mom, a bushel and a peck.
In addition to her husband, George (Bert) Stutz III, she is survived by her children, George (Fred) Stutz IV, Michael Stutz (Melisa), Deborah Maggitti (Joseph), Donna Simpson (Paul) and Mary Bowie (Rodney); grandchildren, Tiffany Giles (Brandon), Samantha Stutz, Mya and Macy Moss, Chris Stutz (Carly), Sarah and Joey Maggitti, Ryan Shaughnessy (Kara), Brianna McNallen (Michael), Hunter and Trey Simpson, and Lauren and Erick Stutz; siblings, Patricia Osborn and Terry O’Donovan (D’Ann); and great-grandchildren, Noelle and Cullen Stutz, Lily, Emma and Kara Giles, Henry McNallen, Kayden Baxley and Jace Burroughs. She will also be missed by her devoted pup, Bella.
Due to the COVID-19 mandate, the family will have a limited gathering on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michael’s Road in Mount Airy, Maryland, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Father Mike Ruane will officiate. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Mount Airy, MD.
Memorial donations may be made in Judith’s memory to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where she was a member for over 50 years.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.