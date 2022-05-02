Judith Finneyfrock

Mrs. Judith Anne Finneyfrock, 79, of Frederick, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Tranquillity at Fredericktowne. She was the loving wife of Louis Finneyfrock for 59 years.
Born March 27, 1943, in Danville, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Hight) Freeman.
A graduate of Hood College, Judy worked as a registrar at Thomas Johnson High School and later served as a trustee for Calvary United Methodist Church. She had a green thumb, a kind word for everyone and a profound devotion to her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Karen Rebecca Finneyfrock, and husband, Joseph Paul Slaby; her son-in-law, Reginald Wayne Rhoades, and wife, Nicole Rhoades; and grandchildren, Molly Rhoades, Claire Rhoades and Fiona Rhoades. Judith was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Anne Finneyfrock Rhoades.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Face masks are required. Interment will be at St. Luke’s Cemetery, Feagaville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judith’s name to BridgingLife, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
