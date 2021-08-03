Judith (Judy) Louise Smith Tarr (of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Silver Spring and Gaithersburg, Maryland) was born on Oct. 15, 1938, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Hugh and Marguerite Johnson Smith. Judy was called home on July 31, 2021. Raised in Pontiac, she graduated from Pontiac High School in 1956 and earned a degree in elementary education from the University of Michigan. She later earned a master’s degree in counseling from Bowie State in Maryland. She married David Tarr in June 1959, and taught sixth grade for two years in a suburban school system near Detroit. She and David moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, in 1961, where she started a 31-year career teaching career for Montgomery County Public Schools, with a long stint at Mark Twain, a specialized school for emotionally and behaviorally disturbed adolescents. Judy loved teaching these students who needed a second chance. Over the course of her time at Mark Twain, she established many lasting relationships with her colleagues and made a significant impact in the lives of hundreds of adolescent youngsters. Judy was passionate about giving back to those less fortunate and volunteered often with various food banks in Montgomery County. She instilled this way of life into her daughter, who is forever grateful. Judy has left this world better than it was and has left her mark on so many people.
Judy was predeceased by her mother and father, and her second husband, Marion. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy and son-in-law Randy Carter, of Walkersville, Maryland; her “adopted” daughter, Lisa of Virginia; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Samantha, Kyle, Justin, Bella, Gabriel, Carson and Montoya; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Cameron; and her dog, Kathy. She is also survived by her first husband, David.
The family would like to give a HUGE thank-you for all of the doctors, nurses, CNA’s and respiratory therapists at Frederick Health (Memorial) Hospital, whose love, education and graciousness could not have been more wonderful in this difficult time. That includes the units of the Emergency Department (4A, ICU, 4B and 2C).
A viewing will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 1-5 p.m., and a memorial service will be at a later date. Per Judy’s wishes, she will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Maryland Food Bank (https://mdfoodbank.org/donate/>) or Montgomery County Humane Society). “Be brave” and “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can” — John Wesley. This is how Judy lived her life and lived it for the Lord.
