Judith Kowalski

Judith Diane Kowalski, 65, of Jefferson, Maryland, was unexpectedly called home to the Lord while at home with her husband on Feb. 3, 2021. Judith was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Stephen, her daughter Stephanie and husband Joseph Galetti and grandson Joseph of Freehold, New Jersey, her son George and wife Jenny and granddaughter Isabelle of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and her daughter Crista and Joshua Trott of Greencastle, Pennsylvania. Judith is also survived by her brother-in-law William and wife Susan, brother-in-law James and wife Janet Charpentier, sister-in-law Ellen, and brother-in-law Thomas and wife Margret Ann. She also leaves behind her Aunt Marilyn Bergmann of Aventura, FL and an extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Judith was an active and dedicated member of Holy Family Catholic Community in Middletown, Maryland. She was a member of numerous ministries throughout her time as a parishioner of Holy Family. Judith thrived when around her family and her community of faith. She was endlessly patient and compassionate. Her love will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved her.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Community for family and friends Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be made in Christ Reformed Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Holy Family Catholic Community in her honor so that the love of God and God’s good grace can be continued.
Charitable donations may be made in Judith’s memory to the following organization:
Holy Family Catholic Community Church http://www.hfccmd.org/
7321 Burkittsville Rd., Middletown, MD 21769 Tel: 301-473-4800.