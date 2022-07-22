Judith Marie Barnes

Judith (Judy) Marie Barnes answered God’s call on July 17, 2022, at Frederick Health after a long and courageous struggle with kidney disease. Judy was born Aug. 30, 1943, to the late Mary E. Barnes and George B. Barnes Sr.
She was educated in the Frederick County Public Schools system, attending Lincoln School. During her young years, she attended Sunday school and church at Quinn Chapel AME Church.
Judy worked for many years in the health care field. She worked at Summerford Nursing Home and Sunrise Nursing Home, as she had a heart for helping those in need. She also worked at Fort Detrick for a number of years, and she also was a child care provider.
Judith leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Paula (Shelley) Barnes; her son, Jamie Barnes; her sisters, Veronica (Peggy) Bowie and husband William, and Linda Barnes; her brothers, David Barnes and wife Jackie, Harry (Rick) Barnes and Daniel (Pat) Barnes; her grandchildren, Travis Jackson, Bradley Jackson, and LaTonya Dykes and Alexis Barnes; great-grandchildren, Aliyiah Jackson, Tinayia Jackson, Omarion Jackson, and Mailani Barnes; great-great-grandson, Kaiden Elias Jackson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Loretta Patterson and Tereasa Randolph; numerous friends of the David Lane community; and a host of other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her sons, infant James Barnes and Mark A. Barnes; daughter, Tonya M Barnes; grandson, Markkus Barnes; and nephew, Terrance Watts.
A service will be held Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Rollins Life Celebration Center, 330 Catoctin Ave. Frederick, Maryland. A viewing will take place from 9:30-11 a.m., with a family hour from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m.