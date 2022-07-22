Judith Marie Barnes

Judith (Judy) Marie Barnes answered God’s call on July 17, 2022, at Frederick Health after a long and courageous struggle with kidney disease. Judy was born Aug. 30, 1943, to the late Mary E. Barnes and George B. Barnes Sr.

She was educated in the Frederick County Public Schools system, attending Lincoln School. During her young years, she attended Sunday school and church at Quinn Chapel AME Church.