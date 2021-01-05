Judith Simon

Mrs. Judith Reese Simon, 74, of Hagerstown, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late of Alvin Simon, who died July 21, 2010.
Born Jan. 20, 1946, in Hagerstown, she was a daughter of the late Norman E. Reese and Mary V. Resse Stickler. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Raymond C. Stickler.
Prior to retirement, she worked for many years as a bank teller.
She is survived by two sisters, Joyce V. Oyler and Sheridan J. Newlin, both of Hagerstown; two stepdaughters, Nancy S. Middleton and Rebecca Simon Klipp and husband, Eugene; one stepson, David H. Simon; and numerous nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or viewing. Graveside funeral services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick.
Keeney & Basford, P.A., Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com.
The family wants to express their appreciation for the care and support by Hospice of Washington County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.