Judith Smith

Judith Ellen Wright Smith, 64, of Thurmont passed away Feb. 23, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center.
Born Nov. 2, 1957, in Roanoke, Virginia, Judy was the daughter of the late Herman Matthew Wright Jr. and the late Doris Montgomery. She was also raised by her stepmother, the late Janice Wright, and her stepfather, the late Posey Montgomery.
Judy is survived by two daughters, Marlena Marie (Bertin) Baez (Robert) and Aubrey Smith (John); her twin brother, Matthew Atkinson; her sister, Ann Wright; three grandchildren, Blake, Logan and Savannah Hungerford; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. Pastor Jeremiah Reynolds will officiate. Interment will be private. Floral tributes are welcome.