Judy Ann Ketterman, 76, of Frederick, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Frederick to the late Joseph B. Rothenhoefer and Edith May Griffith on Jan. 1, 1946. She was the beloved wife to the late Jerry Lewis Kettherman Sr., whom she married on April 26, 1968.
Judy loved to play bingo and Saturday night card games, and maintain her garden. She was known for her cooking, and her door was always open. She loved having family gatherings. She worked the Frederick Fudge stand at the Great Frederick Fair and at White Star. She would often go with her circle of friends to Golden Corral and McDonald’s.
She is survived by her children, Joe Ketterman (Terree Long), Jerry “Buck” Ketterman Jr. (Sherry Stoner) and Jimmy Ketterman (Deborah); her sister, Janet Brooks; special neighbors, Kevin and Stella, and Nicole and Daniel; her eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Sissy-Butt. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her daughter, Tammy Wilhelm; sister, Mary Jane Green; and grandson, I’travian Dorsey.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022. A funeral will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
