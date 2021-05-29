Judy Axline

Judy Virginia Axline, age 67, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on May 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1953 in Frederick, Maryland, the daughter of Frances and Meredith Axline.
Judy was the life of the party with her radiant smile, contagious laugh and delicious cooking. Camping and fishing on the Potomac River had been one of her favorite pastimes in earlier years. Judy will be remembered as a friendly, welcoming person who never met a stranger. She was brave, protective and never let anyone be mistreated when she was present. Judy loved her family and friends, and enjoyed gatherings with them above all else.
She was well known as a tower operator for CSX and B&O railroads in the Brunswick rail yard for many years. She also worked for Comcast in both Frederick, Maryland, and Charles Town, West Virginia. Judy’s final job prior to retiring was working for the accessor’s office in Charles Town, West Virginia.
She is survived by her devoted mother, Frances Ayres Axline, of Brunswick; her loving brother, Kent Axline, and his wife, Cindy; her brother-in-law, Robert Utterback, of Kearneysville, West Virginia; and sister-in-law, Virginia Axline, of Woodsboro, Maryland. Judy is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews that she dearly loved.
Her longtime friend, Cathy George, was dear to her, as was her former husband, Alan Jones.
Judy is preceded in death by her father, Meredith; and siblings, Jerry, Patsy and Lisa.
Services are being provided by John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716. A memorial service is being held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021. Internment is private. Masks are required indoors due to COVID-19 restrictions.