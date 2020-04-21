Ms. Judy A. Brightful, 62, of Frederick, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020, at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital due to complications associated with Lupus.
Born December 10, 1957, in Bethesda, she was the daughter of Annabelle Bolden and the late Clarence U. Bolden Jr. Judy graduated from Poolesville High School in 1975. She was a lifelong employee of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) until she retired in 2013. Shortly after retirement, she began working at Country Meadows Retirement Community, where she enjoyed organizing outings for the residents.
An avid churchgoer, Judy was a member of the Usher Board at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Poolesville, Maryland. She also enjoyed watching sports, her monthly lunch dates with good friends, and visiting with her mother.
Survivors include her daughter, Shanta Brightful; son, David “DJ” Brightful Jr. and his fiancée, Hannah Slater; her loving grandchildren, Jacob, Brooke and Savannah Brightful; two brothers, Wayne Bolden and Gordon Bolden; sister-in-law, Marsha Hebron; several nieces and nephews; and several other relatives and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Painter, and the father of her children, David E. Brightful Sr.
Cremation services are being handled by Resthaven Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Every year Judy would purchase school supplies for children in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider continuing this tradition in her honor.