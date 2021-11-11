Judy Merrell Schofield unexpectedly passed away at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, Arizona on Oct. 30, 2021, at the age of 58. Judy was born at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., and lived her first 13 years in Frederick, Maryland, until her father retired to Arizona.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Pat Merrell; and her sister, Ronnie Merrell Carter. Judy is survived by her other sister, Kathy Merrell Harding, of Reston, Virginia; as well as three children, Tracey, Matthew and Melissa; and seven grandchildren, Raymond, Lily, Julian, Andrew, Negan, Destiny and Devin; plus one great-grandchild, Gianni, who all live in Mesa.
Judy’s greatest joys were her loving family and many poodles. Judy is mourned by her long-time, special friend J.D.
A memorial will be held on Nov. 13, 2021, at Bunker Family Mortuary in Mesa, and her cremations will be buried with her parents at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Salt Lake City, Utah.