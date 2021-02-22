Judy Annette Myers, 64, of Hagerstown, MD was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Social distancing must be observed, and Masks worn. A livestream of the funeral service will be available starting at 10:50 a.m. at www.burrier-queen.com. Interment Simpson UMC Cemetery 1:30 p.m. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.burrier-queen.com.