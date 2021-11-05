Judy Soule (Yarnell), age 68, of Frederick, Maryland, died peacefully with family on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Citizens Nursing Home.
Mrs. Soule is survived by her four children, Sean Boice and wife Carline, Nicholas Boice and wife Rebecca, Jonathan Boice and Chelsea Boice; siblings, Jane (Yarnell) Reaman, Ronald Yarnell, Jean (Yarnell) Wolfgang and Joyce Yarnell; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Born in Ringtown, Pennsylvania, Mrs. Soule was one of six children born to Robert and Elsie, nee Whitner, Yarnell. She has lived in Frederick, Maryland, since 1998 after marrying her loving husband, Virgil Soule, deceased in 2014.
Mrs. Soule loved music and was a talented singer and pianist who performed in many church choirs and shows. She has been a longterm member of the Presbyterian church, devoutly attending congregations in Pennsylvania, Florida and Maryland.
Mrs. Soule lived a large part of her life with multiple sclerosis. She was an advocate for the disabled and was an active supporter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, having been a member at both the Maryland and D.C. Chapters. She had elected to donate her body for research with hopes of furthering advancements in MS research and treatment.
Mrs. Soule was known to many as someone who was strong-willed, adventurous and charismatic, and who did her best to not let her illness hold her back. She enjoyed traveling, learning new hobbies such as painting and scrapbooking, and, above all, being active in her children’s lives.
The family will be honoring the memory of Mrs. Soule in a small, private ceremony but asks that in lieu of flowers to please donate or volunteer with your local National MS Society to help support those and their loved ones living with this difficult, invisible disease.