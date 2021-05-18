Judy Tobery

Judy Marie Tobery, 79, of Frederick, passed away May 17, 2021.
She was born June 6, 1941, to the late Douglas and Ann (Stockman) Whittington in Frederick, Maryland, where she lived her entire life.
Judy was a member of Grace United Church of Christ. She had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas Tobery Sr.; her children, Tammy Eyler and Dale, of Frederick, Laurie Rutherford and Kenny, of Cascade, Thomas Tobery Jr., of Frederick, Greg Tobery and Christina, of Apoka, Florida, and Chris Tobery, of Frederick; grandchildren, Lewis Parks Jr., Connor Tobery, Caitlin Tobery, Zachary Fowler and Kelsey Tobery; siblings, Patsy Young, Lynn Roberts and Cathy Slaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by three brothers, David Whittington, Jay Whittington and Richard Whittington; and a daughter, Dina Tobery.
A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North) Frederick, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.