Julia Hoff

Judy was born Julia Ann Warner on January 18, 1931 in New Windsor, MD to the late John Oden and Bessie Kelly Warner. Judy died November 24, 2021. She was 90 years old.
She retired from the State of Maryland having worked at the Register of Wills, Parole and Probation and Circuit Court. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Westminster, MD; American Legion Auxiliary Post 11, Frederick, MD and Past Sr. Regent and Star Recorder for the Women of the Moose #347, Frederick, MD. She was a member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren and the Bydanho School Class.
She is survived by son Bruce Ramsburg (Linda); daughter Nancy O’Brien; five grandchildren Patricia Ramsburg, Kathleen Adkins (Sam), Bruce Ramsburg Jr. (Amy), Justin Ausherman (Lauren) and Kari Ausherman-Browning (Jay); several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by grandson Christopher Ausherman (1998); first husband Nyhl Ramsburg (1976); second husband Francis Hoff (2010); great-grandson Cody Adkins (2021); two brothers Alfred Warner and John Warner; sisters Helen Rhodes Theda Dayhoff, Marjorie Leach and Jane Wolfe.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Christopher Wade Ausherman Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
There will be no viewing or funeral at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be shared atwww.keeneybasford.com.