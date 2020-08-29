Julia Ann Rauh, 62, of Frederick, MD, went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020, in York, PA.
She graduated from TJ High, and soon after became a devoted homemaker and mother to her three sons.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Kathryn DeRea Schiavone, as well as her brother, Larry Schiavone.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three sons, Tony (Megan) Rauh, Jake (Gabrielle) Rauh, and Josh (Kelsey) Rauh; and six grandchildren, Anthony, Elise, Jackson, Madison, Elizabeth, and Olivia.
Services will be private for the immediate family.