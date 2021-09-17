Julie Ann Cline Kefauver, 51, of Merritt Island, Florida, died June 2, 2021, at Cape Canaveral Hospital, Cocoa Beach, Florida. She was the wife of Kemper Kefauver and the mother of two sons, Adam Michael Glover and Anthony Jacob Glover, both at home.
Born March 19, 1970, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Darlene B. Cline, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and David W. Cline, of Merritt Island, Florida. She graduated from Middletown High School, class of 1988.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Julie is survived by her brother, Darin William Cline (wife Becky); and nephew, Tristan, of Rose Hill, Virginia.
A sharing of memories to celebrate Julie’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Wolfsville, Maryland.