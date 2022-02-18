Julie Mae Clapp, 80, of New Market, Maryland, passed away Feb. 11, 2022. Born March 11, 1941, in Washington D.C., she was a loving mother, devoted friend and symbol of love and kindness for many. She lived in Adelphi, Maryland, moving to New Market in 2006 to be closer to family. She worked most of her career in the insurance and financial services industry, working more than 15 years at Raffa Financial Services.
She is survived by her children, Michael Clapp and wife Amy, of Monrovia, Jennifer Conners and husband Michael, of Mount Airy, and Christopher Clapp and wife Natalia, of NSW, Australia; and her grandchildren, Megan, Christopher, Cole, Simon, Tomas, Michael, Brendan, Mikayla, Cheyenne and Great Grandson Aiden.
Services, followed by a celebration of life, will be held on Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Ijamsville United Methodist Church, 4754 Mussetter Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. There is limited parking at the church, with additional parking nearby, and direction and shuttle will be provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Ijamsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, New Market, MD 21774.