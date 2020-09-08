Julio E. Cuesta

Julio Edward Cuesta, 78, of Frederick, passed on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. He was born in Cuba on Jan. 31, 1942, to the late Edward and Marta (Lanier) Cuesta. He was the beloved and dedicated husband to Violet Cuesta for 58 years.
Having emigrated from Cuba in 1955 to New York City, he would meet his future wife at the young age of 16. He was a proud American and self-made man. Julio was a career Chief System Analyst with over 50 years of experience.
Julio was a loving family man known for his infectious laugh, wisdom, and his ability to make a delicious Cortadita. He enjoyed western films, chess, trips to the outer banks, cheering for the NY Yankees and watching his grandchildren play sports. Julio could talk to anyone, always giving advice which eventually earned him the nickname, Don Julio. He always had a story to tell and was ready to tell whomever would listen, especially of his younger days in Cuba or New York City.
He will be remembered as a very loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters; Tania Wagner (David), Glynis Cuesta, and Monica Wermiel (Joel), grandchildren; Rachel Robey (Sonny) and Christopher Wagner, siblings; Candia Pons and Ruben Cuesta.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
