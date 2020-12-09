Julius Moses Lyles Jr., known to family and friends as “Brother” passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Born Sept. 16, 1957, to Julius M. Lyles Sr. and Doris Lyles (nee Honemond). Julius was a graduate of Poolesville High School, the class of 1976. He worked at and retired from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (formerly National Bureau of Standards) with over 30 years of service.
Julius leaves to mourn two loving sisters, Brenda Lewis (Joseph) and Patricia Lee (James); great aunt, Nina Clarke; aunt, Lois Naylor; and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Sr. and Doris Lyles; and brother, James Lyles Plummer.
There will be no service at this time.