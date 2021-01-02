June Alger, age 86, was born on August 3rd, 1934 in Sandy Hook, MD, and spent most of her years as a resident of Brunswick, MD. June passed peacefully into heaven while at Glade Valley Genesis in the loving presence of her family.
June was the daughter of the late Dora Viola and Clarence Long. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather Floyd K. Waters and her beloved brother Thomas F. Waters.
June is survived by her husband, Jack Alger of Brunswick, MD, her only child Kenneth L. Alger (Terry) of Manchester, MD, two grandsons Bradley K. Alger (Stephanie) and Andrew L. Alger (Alexis) all of Manchester, MD. June has 5 great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Regan, Jackson, Levi and A.J. and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Susan Alexander (Ron) and sister-in-law Karen Waters. June will be remembered fondly by David Klipp who was like a son.
June loved her family. She always looked forward to a trip to WalMart and lunch at Roy Rogers. Those who witnessed her infectious smile knew that she lived a simple life. June always preferred “old and familiar” rather than “shiny and new”. June spent her last days at Glade Valley Genesis where a very kind and compassionate staff attended to all of her needs. The staff went above and beyond to keep June happy and healthy. She was affectionately known to the staff as “June Bug” and the use of the nickname brought smiles to her face. June’s family is grateful that the Lord provided her with such empathetic caregivers.
June was a lifelong member of New Hope UMC of Brunswick. She will be missed by her many friends and family members.
Funeral services are being provided by John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716. A Celebration of Life and interment (Brownsville Church of the Brethren Cemetery) will be held at a later date. Any condolences for Jack and the family may be sent to Kenneth Alger 4600 Alesia Road, Manchester, MD 21102.