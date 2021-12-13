June Anderson

June Elizabeth Anderson, 91, of Walkersville and formerly of Baker Valley Road, Frederick and Vero Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul Anderson. Born in Strasburg, VA on April 26, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Milton and Ruth Rose.
She had worked at People’s Drug Store, American Optical and for most of her life she was a homemaker. You could always find her at the sewing machine. She was an avid reader and you could count on a book in your Christmas stocking. Most recently she took up crocheting. She was fond of old country music and Vince Gill and Gene Watson’s Farewell Party song. June and her companion, Fred Pangle, of 40 years, had spent 20 wonderful years in Florida, where they enjoyed time on their pontoon boat fishing. They enjoyed golfing, and she loved to play cards, but only for money. Together they loved dancing, singing karaoke and bowling.
Surviving are her three daughters, Linda Tucker, Diane Musselman and Jackie Burdette and husband Joe, her adopted son, Carey Spencer and wife Mary Ann, step children, Judy Hause and Mike Anderson, grandchildren; Kimberly Davis, Traci Baker, Bretta Snyder, Shawn Shankle, Randy Burdette and Rusty Burdette, many great grandchildren and Fred’s children, Pat (Ron), Rick and wife Ann and Carol and husband Steve, and grandchildren, Mike, Chastain, Ray and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Rose, three grandsons, one great grandson and adopted daughter, Gina Spencer and also sons-in-law, Dick Musselman and Tommy Tucker.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Following the services there will be a luncheon at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 3519 Urbana Pike.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice or buy a book and read it in her memory.
