June Bachtell, 99, of Walkersville, passed away Friday, April 22. She was the wife of the late Edward Bachtell, who predeceased her on Jan. 11, 2018. They were married for 71 years.
June was born Sept. 9, 1922, in Smithsburg, Maryland, to the late Raymond and Edith Frey.
The majority of her life was spent as a homemaker. She spent many years partaking in sewing of all kinds; crocheting; and reading. June continued to crochet and read, as well as work on word searches and jigsaw puzzles. She always tried to keep busy. Probably her biggest accomplishment was being able to remain in her home independently. The family expresses gratitude to her numerous neighbors who helped make this possible as well.
June is survived by her daughter, Karen Byrnes and husband Leo, of Walkersville; daughter-in-law, Gay Bachtell, of Woodstock, Georgia; and grandchildren, Amy Thompson (Brian), Justin Bachtell (Kelly), Stacy Bratburd (Chris) and Stephanie Doyle (Ryan).
She loved pictures and visits with her great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kinsley, Lily, Catherine, Maddie and another coming early July. Her family brought her so much happiness.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, James Bachtell; and a grandson, Matt Bachtell.
A private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in June’s name to the Walkersville Rescue Co. at 73 W. Frederick St., P.O. Box 202, Walkersville, MD 21793, or St. John’s UCC, 8 North Second St., Woodsboro, MD 21798.
