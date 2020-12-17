June was born on May 22, 1930, in Sterling Run, Pennsylvania. A small hamlet in Cameron County, Pennsylvania, the least populated county in Pennsylvania in the heart of the Alleghany Mountains, where her acquaintances included black bears, deer, rattlesnakes, and trout. In Sterling Run, she attended a two-room schoolhouse for grades 1-4. At 12 years of age, the great flood of 1942 washed her home and possessions away down Sinnemahoning Creek. Her world grew when she, her mother, Alice Marshall, and stepfather, Edward Marshall, relocated to Emporium, the largest town in Cameron County (population 3,000). Always a giving person, the mountain girl’s world grew even more after graduating from Emporium High School in 1948, when she and two childhood friends, Joyce and Gretchen, ventured to Philadelphia to attend nursing school. Graduating from Chestnut Hill with a degree in nursing in 1951, she worked as an RN in Philly when a friend introduced her to Joe, an aircraft design engineer and ex-Marine fighter pilot who saw action in the World War II Pacific Theater. Marriage in 1952 was followed by kids, dogs and cats — and numerous moves in those early years. She also became the fourth sister to her husband’s three sisters. Having lived in Frederick, Maryland, since 1971, she retired from Fort Detrick having served 18 years providing nursing care to our dedicated active military personnel and their families on Ward 200. She stoically cared for her husband of 44 years, Joseph Ferrell, for six years as he suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy until his death in 1997.
After retirement, June remained active in the community and with friends. She showed her love of others by delivering meals and smiles with her loyal dog in Frederick County for Meals On Wheels, and she had volunteered at Catoctin Mountain Zoo and the Frederick County Animal Shelter. Even when dementia came into her world five years ago, it never touched her warm heart and love for others to the day she passed at age 90 on Dec. 13,2020.
June is survived by two sons, Bradley and his spouse, Lori, and Scott and his spouse, Sherry. She is also survived by grandsons, Patrick Ferrell and Adam Elchert; granddaughter Christy Lininger; great-granddaughters, Natalie Ferrell, Kendel Pfister and Emma Lininger; and great-grandson Gabriel Lininger. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Ferrell.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be held at a later date.
