June Cowan

June Stup Cowan, 90, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Tranquillity at Fredericktowne Assisted Living facility.
June was born on November 1, 1929. She was the daughter of the late George T. Stup and Pauline Virts Stup of Adamstown, MD.
She graduated from Frederick High School in 1946 and worked at the Potomac Edison Company for several years after high school.
She lived in Frederick most of her life, Pinecliff for many years, built a home on Basford Road and more recently had a condo in Whittier. She was a long-time member of NARFE and Daughters of the American Revolution, Carroll Manor Chapter and attended meetings regularly at one time.
She traveled extensively for many years with a tour group and went all over the world. She enjoyed playing bridge and played at the Frederick Senior Center for many years. She also played in recent days with the bridge club at Tranquillity Assisted Living.
She was predeceased by her parents, George T. Stup and Pauline Virts Stup, her brother, George T. Stup Jr. and sister, Natale Marie Stup and her daughter, Cynthia Cowan Picka.
She is survived by her brother, Paul Stup (Helen) of Clearville, PA; sisters, Marietta Stup and Carole Stup of Adamstown, MD.
Son, Dan Cowan (MaryPat) of Pfafftown, NC, granddaughter, Erin Goliszek (Dave), great-grandchildren, Gray and Chloe Goliszek; granddaughter, Casey Smith (Charlie) and great-grandson, Porter Smith.
Daughter, Elaine Hoke (John) of Thurmont, MD; grandsons, Daniel Hoke (Lucy), Steven Hoke, Michael Hoke (Morgan), and great grandchildren, Michael Jr. and Emerson Hoke, granddaughter, Victoria Hoke.
Grandson, Robert Picka.
A private family memorial ceremony will be held at Manor Cemetery in Adamstown, MD at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com