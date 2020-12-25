June Ellen Howes Grove, 78, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on December 22, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center, following a battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
Born June 1, 1942 in Olney, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles Elliott Baldwin and Johanna E. (Fisher) Baldwin. She was twice married predeceased by her 1st husband, Calvin Miller Howes, Jr.; and is survived by her loving and devoted 2nd husband, C. Brent Grove.
June was educated at St. Louis Catholic parochial school and graduated from Regina Catholic High School. She went on to have a long and distinguished career with the federal government working in various managerial positions. She was a dance instructor along with her 1st husband, and enjoyed farming in Keymar for many years raising horses and organizing trail rides with their horses. She loved antiques and collecting all things stainless steel. She loved to meet with friends at McDonalds and with the Golden Corral gang in Frederick. June was a member of the auxiliary Post #31 Westminster American Legion. She loved growing flowering perennials, especially spider plants. She was an avid bird watcher, and loved all animals, especially her pet cats and dog.
Surviving June in addition to her husband Brent, are children, Edward Brent Grove of Baltimore, Wendy Anne Bentley and husband Louis of Millers, Charles Albert Grove and wife Laurie of Glennville, PA, James Lewis Grove of Millers, Nancy Eleanore Finney and husband Edward of Upperco, Marshall Llewellyn Grove of Upperco, William James Kellner and Karen of MD, Chad Edward Kellner and wife Karen of New Oxford, PA, and Julie Anita McCarthy and husband Richard of Abington; siblings, Barbara Elizabeth Baldwin of CT, Mary Agnes Baldwin and companion Art of Winchester, VA, Thomas Richard Baldwin of Olney, Will Baldwin and wife Hella of Tubigen, Germany, Margaret "Peggy" Johanna Scutt and husband Jeff of Belinus, CA; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, John William Grove.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic a public memorial service will be announced in the spring of 2021 to be held at Emmanuel Baust Church. A private graveside service will be held at Emmanuel Baust Cemetery in Tyrone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in June's name may be made to Emmanuel Baust Church, 2950 Old Taneytown Rd., Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.