Justin Klipp

Justin Ira Klipp, 46, our beloved son and brother went to be with the Lord Nov. 7, 2021, from complications of an illness he battled with strength, courage and dignity for many years.
Justin is survived by his parents, James and Deborah Klipp; sister, Jennifer Allder; brother-in-law, Jason Allder; nieces, Aleah, Lauryn and Saige Allder; nephews, Brayton and Cole Allder; his grandmother, Barbara Klipp; stepdaughter Cheyenne Inks and her mother Dawn Etzler; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends.
We know Justin is with his grandfathers, Kenneth E. Klipp and Emil Eugene McCollum; grandmother, Rosemary McCollum; and uncle, Michael McCollum.
Justin was born Jan. 21, 1975 in Frederick, Maryland. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1993 and then proudly served as a United States Marine in Alpha 2, 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. He worked for Frederick County government before moving to Bradenton, Florida, where he enjoyed the warm sun, sand and gulf of Anna Maria Island. He enjoyed fishing, baseball games, music and having a good time. Most importantly, Justin had a deep love for his family and friends; he “rejoiced good news and shared tears over failures.” He will continue to stay with us through memories and laughs he’s given us with his God-given gift of humor.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 15 from 10 -11 a.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.. Interment with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org) or the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund (semperfifund.org).