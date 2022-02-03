Justin Ross Reynolds, 28, of Hagerstown, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was the loving husband of Jennifer Locke Reynolds. They had been married three years.
Born Sept. 4, 1993, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Derek Len Reynolds and Melissa Ann Reynolds.
Justin enjoyed collecting knives of all types and sizes, and was a gun enthusiast. He played quad drums for his high school marching band, and that developed into a passion for music. Justin was always looking for something new to listen to, and spent time tinkering with his guitars and banjo. He and wife Jenn enjoyed their pet snakes, cats and their beloved dog, Blue.
Ask anyone about Justin, and the first thing they tell you is that he had a kind soul. He was quiet, but he loved deeply and would do for everyone before himself. There was no truer friend, and it was easily seen how much he loved his family and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Justin is survived by his son, Greyson Reynolds; stepchildren, Wyatt and Cadence Sanders; grandparents, Dwight and Jan Reynolds, of Woodsboro, Maryland; grandmother, Shirley Sanbower, of Ijamsville, Maryland; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Sanbower.
Justin wished to be cremated. The family has opted to delay any services at this time but hopes to bring everyone together in the spring for an open house in celebration of Justin’s life.
If desired, donations can be made in memory of Justin to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at nami.org/Home.