K. Ronald Garling

Karl Ronald Garling went to be with Jesus on Aug. 6, 2022, with his beloved daughter, Hope, at his side.

Ron, as he was affectionately known to friends, was born May 22, 1936, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Miriam Elizabeth Putman Kennedy. He proudly served for two years in the United States Army Reserve. A graduate of Drexel University in Philadelphia, he also attended Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Ron worked the majority of his career as an electrical engineer in the defense division of Westinghouse, first in Hunt Valley and later onsite at its Baltimore/Washington International Airport location, which became Northrup Grumman, until retiring in 1998.