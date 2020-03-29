Karen Kerens

Mrs. Karen Rae Kerens, 80, of Frederick, MD, passed away on March 25, 2020 at Northampton Manor in Frederick.
Karen was born September 16, 1939 in Bridgeport, PA, and she grew up in Ida May, WV. She moved to Rockville, MD in 1960 and later settled in Frederick. Karen had a lifelong love of learning. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a BA degree, studied at Oxford University in England, and received a Paralegal degree from Georgetown University. She turned her love of sewing into a local business in Frederick, making, selling and altering wedding dresses.
She was a devoted, loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Karen is survived by two children, Kathryn and Kimberly Kerens; four grandchildren, Ruddie Janish, Alex Burns, Samantha Double and Andrew Double; four great-grandchildren, Jackobey Stanton, Jocelyn Janish, Brantley Nalley and Camden Nalley; many nieces and nephews; and her long-time and loving friend, Bobby Boyd.
A private interment will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org).