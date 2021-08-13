Karen Knight, 75, previously of Middletown, Maryland, passed away Aug. 10, 2021, in New Jersey.
She was born Oct. 20, 1945.
She is survived by daughter, Kathi; son, John and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Robert, Nathan and Kayla; as well as numerous great-grandchildren nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Alfred Knight, Phillip King and John King III.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, where services will begin at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, Inc., 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.