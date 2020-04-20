Karen Larman

Mrs. Karen Ann Larman, 66, of Gaithersburg, passed away on April 12, 2020, at Montgomery MedStar Hospital in Olney due to complications from COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Robert Larman, who passed in July 2009.
Born Nov. 12, 1953, in Washington, D.C., Karen was the daughter of the late Frank E. Sr. and Carmen Raum. She is survived by two children, Joey Larman and wife Susana, and Tammy Hardy; brothers, Frank E. Raum Jr., Wayne Raum and wife Krista, and John Raum and wife Patricia; four grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her loving husband, Karen was preceded in death by a brother, Martin Raum, and her son-in-law, Tim Hardy.
A celebration of Karen’s life will take place at a later date. In remembrance of her love for animals, donations in Karen’s memory may be made to any ASPCA.