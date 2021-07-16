Karen Leigh Baum, “Leigh,” 63 of Frederick, Maryland, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday July 14, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Andrew Baum, “Andy” for over 41 years.
Leigh was born on October 7, 1957 in Washington DC. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Kathryn (Monroe) Rogers.
Leigh was drawn to nursing from a young age, as was her mother Kathryn. Leigh recently retired after 42 years as a Registered Nurse from Frederick Memorial Hospital. She obtained her Associate degree in Nursing from Frederick Community College and later completed her Bachelors Degree in Nursing from Notre Dame of Maryland University.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren & family. Leigh enjoyed traveling, camping and reading.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons; Christopher David and wife Kimberly, Matthew Allen and wife Megan, sisters Lynn Daly (Joe), Layne Fry (Carl), Lori Rogers and brother Bob Rogers(Karen). She was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren, Ruth, Thomas, Jacob, Mackenzie and Morgan and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick Maryland, on Sunday July 18 from 4:30-7pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday July 19 at 10am at South End Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Cooper officiating.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick Maryland.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.