Karen Medley

Karen “Pookie” Medley was born May 20, 1963. She passed away from an escalating illness Aug. 15, 2021. At her bedside were her husband of 27 years and her sister, Michelle.
Pook was a shining star wherever she went.
From Florida, where she ran lights and sound for bands all over the Southeast. One even included a then-unknown Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan. Another, Roy Clark, gave her a shoutout from the stage during a show at Red Rocks while she was up in the lighting rigging.
In Colorado, she began her lifelong career as a restaurant manager. First at Dos Hombres, where she worked for 20 years. It was there where she met her future husband, Steve.
Selflessly sacrificing the roots she had put down, Karen followed Steve to Dallas. She then managed the food and beverage department at Plantation Golf Club, where she made — as always — lifelong friends.
Once again, Steve moved, and so did she. This time, it was to her permanent home in Frederick, Maryland. There she began her heralded career at Wag’s Restaurant (voted “best bartender”), where she worked for more than a decade. The only thing that slowed her down was the pandemic, her illness, and the slowpoke in front of her running the bases on the softball diamond.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; her mother, Ann Palladay, of Colorado Springs; siblings, Michelle Ford and family, Scott Palladay and Linda Traynor; and countless friends who felt like family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to her favorite charity, Basset Hound Rescue of Old Dominion (brood-va.org/donate).
Services will be held at Keeney & Basford funeral home (106 E. Church St.) on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.