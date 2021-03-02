Karen Nagy, 77, of Frederick, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Joseph Nagy. Born on Nov. 15, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Lester Knaack and Eva (Pacey) Knaack.
Karen was a 1961 graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in 1994 and her master’s degree in 1998, both from UMBC. Mrs. Nagy was a ESOL teacher in Montgomery County School System from 1994 until her retirement in 2015.
Karen was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Damascus. She was a giving and loving person who shared her time with many. She volunteered with the Frederick Rescue Mission as well as the Frederick Literacy Council. Karen enjoyed Bible study, mentoring, board games, cards, reading, knitting, exercising, walking, traveling and spending time with family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Joe Nagy Jr., Matt Nagy and wife Veronica, Steven Nagy and wife Lauren; three grandchildren, Summer, Bennett and Scarlett Nagy; and three sisters, Patricia Viereck and husband Wayne, Betty Woerishofer and Jackie Fryt and husband Mike.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A private, invitation-only funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 27015 Ridge Road in Damascus. Those unable to attend are encouraged to view the livestreamed funeral service at https://www.facebook.com/redeemer.us.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3389, Frederick, MD 21705; One Life Africa, c/o Bridge Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 1958, Minden, NV 89423; or Literacy Council of Frederick, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.