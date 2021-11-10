Karen Nuse

Karen Kelly Nuse “Sis”, 69, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. She and her husband, Harry Craig were married for 49 years and have 5 sons, 15 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Karen cherished her family and was a devoted and much beloved wife, mother, and mammall.
Karen was born May 26, 1952, in the District of Columbia, daughter of the late John Howard Kelly and Betty Lee Fitez (Brown). She was raised in Brunswick in the “Hollow”.
Karen was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and whose love in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.She loved to be surrounded by family and enjoyed family picnics, front porch conversations, and attending sporting events. She was a strong, compassionate, thoughtful woman who put others before herself.
She is survived by her husband, Harry Craig Nuse; her children, Dale Alan and wife Angie, daughter in law Tracey, Jeffrey Lee and wife Carrie, Kelly Ray and significant other Jamie, and Jared Merriman and wife Brittany; grandchildren, Josh and wife Molly, Kari, J.D., Craig, Hannah, Lily, Joey, Joe, Alissa, Molly, Will, Eli, Logan, Lynsey and Camden; great-grandchildren, Hayleigh, Brantley, Cora, Bayleigh, Elizabeth, Bella, Brady and Harper; brothers-in-law, Tommy Nuse and wife Jayne, Kevin Nuse; sister-in-law, Cathey Dawson and husband Robbie; special first cousin, Kim Barker and husband Mike; and special best friend, Kay Smith.
Karen is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Craig Nuse; her father, John Howard Kelly and stepmother, Nancy Louise Kelly; her mother, Betty Lee Fitez and stepfather James Dale Fitez; and in-laws, Thomas and Wanda Nuse and Gladys Merriman.
Funeral arrangements will be held with the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD. Family and friends can be received Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home (Masks are strongly encouraged). They may also be received Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 12-1 p.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church, 114 E. A Street, Brunswick MD 21716 with a funeral service at 1 p.m. (masks required). Kathleen Smith-Jones will officiate. Interment follows at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick, Maryland. Friends and family are welcomed to congregate at the Brunswick Fire Hall immediately after interment. Masks are strongly encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen’s name to the Grace Episcopal Church, 114 E. A Street, Brunswick, MD, 21716 or the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department, 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick, MD 21716.