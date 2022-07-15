Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
1940 — 2022
Karen Schrider Dutton, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully in Lewes, Delaware, near her home in Rehoboth Beach. Karen is survived by her loving husband of almost 63 years, Lester Dutton; her three children, Yvonne, Renee and Kurt; her three grandchildren, Ryan, Meaghan and Kurt Jr.; her two sons-in-law; Yvonne’s husband, Walter Fitzsimmons; Renee’s husband, Kevin O’Hara; Kurt’s fiancee, Jennifer Mullins; and Ryan’s wife, Madeline Schilling. Karen was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Trish, mother of Kurt Jr.
Karen is survived by her sisters, Lois and Barbara. She is predeceased by her brother, Eric.
Karen loved her family and also enjoyed her time spent in Frederick living on West College Terrace. She enjoyed sitting on the side porch, watching neighbors walk their dogs along the sidewalk connecting the neighborhood with West College Terrace. Karen loved music and dancing, and especially enjoyed the New York City Ballet and Broadway Musicals. She made frequent trips to New York City, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and Saratoga Springs in upstate New York to enjoy the performances. Karen also enjoyed baseball and watching the Washington Nationals.
Karen retired after 32 years working for the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Karen graduated from the Academy of Holy Names in Silver Spring, Maryland. Contributions should go to Harbor Healthcare in Lewes, Delaware, or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Home in Lewes, Delaware. Private memorial services for the family will be planned at a future date.