Karen Sue Hill (Jackman)

Born 4/21/1951 — went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus 7/4/2021 11:59 p.m. Karen was a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
She was predeceased by her parents, mother Cora Lea Stine, father Charles J, Jackman and stepdad Dwayne Smith; grandmother, Lillian Williams; and beloved brother, Mike Jackman.
Karen is survived by a special friend, Jimmy Smith; brother, Terry Jackman and Judy; sister, Barbara Stockman and Warren, and aunt Sis Wilcom; daughter, Kim Hill; grandchildren, Dakota and Dalton Harris and McKenzie Janes; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen had many longtime friends who meant the world to her. She was a 10-pin bowler and worked at the hospital for many years as a dietary aide. She also worked at Homewood Retirement Center. She loved being with the elderly and doing activities and entertainment with the residents. Karen walked in many charity events and loved to help anyone she could.
Karen donated her body to the State Anatomy Board and had requested a memorial be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Frederick Health Hospital for the care they gave her.