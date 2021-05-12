Karla Yeager

Karla Elizabeth Yeager, 58, of Boonsboro, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. Born April 17, 1963, in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Earskine Junior “EJ” Hall and Doris Finley Hall. She was the beloved wife of Michael Yeager Sr., her husband of 20 years.
She worked for State Farm Insurance, later owning and operating her home business, “Karla’s Kids Daycare.” Most recently, she worked in accounting at Chesapeake & Hudson Inc. She was very crafty; she enjoyed making jewelry, going to yard sales and scrapbooking. She especially enjoyed taking walks on the beach, collecting seashells and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are children, Justin Shafer, of Florida, Michelle Leimbach, of Salisbury, Amanda Roediger and Timothy, of Frederick, Michael Yeager Jr., of Hagerstown, and Jennifer Moore and Richard, of Hagerstown; grandchildren, Sophia, Layla and Faith Leimbach, Hannah Grizzle, Andrew and Drake Roediger, and Shayla Yeager, Hailey and Riley Moore; brothers, Darrel Hall and Jeanne, of Woodsboro, and Rick Hall, of Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Ruger.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Richard Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.
Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed while in the funeral home.
Flowers or contributions may be sent to the funeral home.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.