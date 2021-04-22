Karol Goodman

Karol Ann (Kallaway) Goodman, 83, of Oakland, Maryland, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland.
Born March 8, 1938, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Paul Benjamin and Rhoda (Altimus) Kallaway. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Goodman; and her brother, Paul Kallaway.
In Karol’s earlier years, she worked as a school teacher for the Frederick County Board of Education. She was a member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to Bible study and reading.
She is survived by two sons, Mike Goodman and wife, Rose, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and John Erik Goodman and wife, Davina, of Frederick; a sister, Susan Sexton, of Metairie, Louisiana; six grandchildren, James Michael Jr., Stephen Daniel, Spencer, Jordan, Erika and Nick; and dear friend, Jean.
At Karol’s request, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 Memorial Drive, Oakland, MD, 21550, at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Paugh officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 318 E. Oak St., Oakland, MD, 21550.
