Karolyn Ruth Poynter, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, at the age of 90, surrounded, virtually, by her loving family. Kay, as she was known to family and friends, is survived by her sister, Betsy Frey; daughters, Michal Caldwell, Sara Gallmann, Rachel Bennett and Rebecca Kirkner; as well as a bounty of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Robert Bruce Poynter; and her sisters, Joan Shaw and Cleave Eimers.
Kay graduated from Kearny High School in 1947 and attended Drew University in Madison, New Jersey. She received her bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1960. Kay was married in 1951 to Bruce, who served as pastor to several parishes in the United Methodist Church of the Baltimore/Washington Conference. Kay was a nursery school teacher and a sales representative for Electrolux. She was very active in each of the churches her husband served as pastor and volunteered on several committees in the community of Homewood, Frederick, where she and her husband resided for more than 15 years.
Kay was a gifted artist and took great joy in painting portraits of her grandchildren and scenes from her many travels. She was a member of the Woman’s Club of Chevy Chase, both as an exhibiting artist and organizer. She will always be remembered as a kind, generous and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Karolyn donated her remains to the Maryland Anatomy Board for Medical Research. Her ashes will be interred at National United (Metropolitan) Methodist Church in Washington, D.C., along with her husband. Due to the current circumstances, a service of remembrance will be announced at a later date. Monetary donations gratefully accepted by the R. Bruce Poynter Endowment, Kay Spiritual Life Center, American University, 4400 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 20016-8010; 202-885-3320; kslc@american.edu.