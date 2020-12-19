Katherine “Kitty” Grove Bradshaw, 94, passed away Dec.16, 2020.
She was born Dec. 21, 1925, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Chester L. Grove Sr. and Emma Miller Grove. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, John L. Bradshaw Jr.
Kitty graduated from Frederick High School in 1943, and from the Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. She took advanced nursing courses at Simmon’s College in Boston, Mass. and received the Red Cross pin for her training in the disaster emergency program. She worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital and later did private duty nursing there. She participated in the Harvard Nurse’s Medical Study for over 40 years. Her nursing skills have come in handy over the years caring for family, friends and neighbors. She and her husband also owned Green Acre Nursery, and ran it with the help of their children, Kate, Tim, Jeff, and Gail. Kitty maintained many friendships with her nursing school classmates who often lunched together. She was a life-long member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Frederick, NARFE. American Legion Auxiliary, and was director of Frederick Memorial Hospital Nurse’s Alumnae Association for many years. In 1976, she won a Civitan Award for her work at FMHNAA.
She loved her family and took an interest in the activities of her children and grand children. She enjoyed fishing (for which she won a trophy), visiting their cabin, “Almost Heaven,” on the Potomac River in WV, camping, bird, squirrel, and rabbit watching, reading, crossword puzzles, and riding in the mountains with Tim.
John and Kitty were both big fans of the “team with no name.” She also loved her pets, Sleigh Bell (a gift from John on their first Christmas), and Wiskers. Kitty loved her country and was always interested in Frederick County history. She enjoyed working on genealogy with daughters, Jenny and Gail. She enjoyed traveling with longtime special friends, Hilda and Albert McPherson (what a trip to Alaska!). They went to Central and South America, the Caribbean, and on numerous bus trips with Clare Green. We’ve shared many family dinners recently at Jenny’s house enjoying Kate’s garden veggies, Jeff and Tresa’s pies, and Jenny’s special mac and cheese.
She is survived by five children, Gail Bradshaw her long-time companion and caregiver, Jeffrey Bradshaw (Tresa), Timothy Bradshaw, Jennifer Jacobs (Larry), and Katherine “Kate” Dennis; four grandchildren, Adam, Shantz, Emma “sunshine” and Rachel “compatina”; great-grandchildren, Eve, Aleya and Eli; and numerous stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one brother, Larry W. Grove (Debbie); and numerous nieces, (especially Sally), nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by brothers, Chester “Tom” L. Grove (Ronnie), James (June) Grove; sister, Franzina “Fran” Lochner (Dick); and cousin, Jack Grove.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled later.
Please omit flowers and send memorial contributions to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 E. Church Street Frederick, MD 21701; The Hemophilia Federation of America, 999 N. Capitol St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20002; or St. Judes, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Thanks to all the doctors and nurses at FMH and Hospice and Dr. Tyra Kane. Special thanks to church Deacon Michael O’Donnell for his many home visits.
Please be kind to everyone.