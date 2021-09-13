Katherine Campbell

Katherine Erma Young Campbell, a lifelong resident of Frederick, MD passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick, MD. She was 99 years old. Katherine was born on April 16, 1922 in Frederick, to the late George W. Droneburg and Amy (Etzler) Droneburg. Katherine married She never had any children. Katherine was a lifelong member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren in Mt. Airy, MD.
Katherine worked at Airpax for 32 years and at Wolfs Cigar Factory for 7 years. After retiring, Katherine dedicated 26 years to volunteering at College View Nursing Home.
In her spare time, Katherine enjoyed spending time with her family, going out to eat, engaging in church activities, and caring for her favorite dogs.
Katherine was proceeded in death by her mother, Amy Etzler Droneburg in 1945, her father, George W. Droneburg in 1978, her brother, Paul William Droneburg in 1986, her sister, Pauline Norwood in 2005, and her nephew Paul Douglas Droneburg in 2010, her first husband, Milton S. Young in 1975 and her second husband, James L. Campbell Sr. in 1987.
Katherine is survived by several nieces and nephews, Deborah Droneburg Crouch of Frederick, MD, Donna Diggs Shupe of Woodsboro, MD, David Droneburg of Frederick, MD, Connie Bollinger, Butch and Bonnie Kline, Sandra McCauley, Robin Clersole and Paul, Daphne Fager and husband Rick, Terrie Sellers and husband Bernie, and George Young II of Frederick, MD. A viewing will be held at Keeney & Basford Funeral home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at 106 E Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Pall bearers will include: Paul Droneburg, Justin Droneburg, Jeremy Degrange, Rod Black, and Mason Stull, and Eli Droneburg.
Memorial contributions in memory of Katherine can be made to: Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road , Mount Airy, MD 21771.