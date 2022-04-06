Katherine “Joan” Myers Miller, 84, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Joseph “Joe” Miller for nearly 49 wonderful fulfilling years, and they are now together again. Born April 17, 1937, in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Myers and Edna (Daley) Rohrer.
Joan “Joanie” as she was referred to by many of her friends, was a 1955 graduate of Hagerstown High. She was one of the first dental assistants in Frederick and then went on to become a podiatrist assistant for many years. Joan was very active for the Auxiliary serving Citizen Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick, and Montevue Assisted Living. She loved helping and working with the elderly. Joan was the past president of the Women’s Auxiliary for the Frederick Elks, BPOE No. 684, that led to helping the veterans whom she enjoyed very much. She and her husband, Joe, traveled all over the world, and she was proud to say they visited all 50 states. Joan loved dogs, especially Cuddles and her grand-dog Shep. She loved to shop and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved very much and was very proud of. Joan always reminded people to love and live life to its fullest.
She is survived by two daughters, Jodene Kae Mumaw and husband Greg, of Smithsburg, whom she considered the son she never had, and Jonette Lynn Miller and companion Tony Little, of Frederick; three grandchildren, Blaine Mumaw, of Smithsburg, Shannon Mumaw and fiance Aaron Goodwin, of Hagerstown, and Jonelle Kreger and husband Brandon, of Severn.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, where a celebration of Joan’s life journey will take place at 2 p.m. The Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery (Frederick) in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the animal shelter. Check donations should be made payable to Frederick County Animal Control or FCAC and mailed to: 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702, or Veterans Association (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.