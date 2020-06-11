Former Middletown and Lexington Park resident Katherine Lingg Uecker was married April 7th 2020 at 10:00 AM and died April 7th 2020 at 11:45 PM.
Katherine was born May 15th 1990 in Frederick, Maryland.
She attended St. Johns and Myersville Elementary, Middletown Middle, and Middletown High School where she excelled at track and soccer. In high school track she was the county one mile indoor champion. Her U-19 club soccer team, on which she was a standout defensive player, that was sponsored by Manchester United of the Premier League in England, was at one time ranked #1 in the state of Maryland and #7 in the Nation. She was a soccer coach at St Mary’s Ryken High School and a USSF soccer referee. She received her degree, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University in Morgantown and was a mechanical engineer for General Dynamics in California, Maryland and later for BAE Systems in Lexington Park, Maryland.
In her short 29 years she enjoyed traveling to many places around the world including the Cayman Islands, The Virgin Islands, St. Lucia, Cancun, Xcaret, Chichen Itza and other parts of Mexico, Canada, England, France, Italy, Vatican City and Ireland. She also enjoyed traveling the United States, including Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Oregon, she enjoyed skiing in Utah, boating on Lake Gaston in North Carolina and worked for General Dynamics for a period of time in Bremerton, Washington. She also loved looking for shark teeth along the beaches in southern Maryland.
Katherine is survived by her husband of one day Jeremy Uecker of Lexington Park, Maryland, her brother Benjamin Lingg, mother Patricia Lingg and father Gregory Lingg of Henrico, North Carolina, and her two dogs Lydia and Sarai.
The deceased has been interred at the Lingg Family Cemetery in Gasburg, Va.
In lieu of condolences, or flowers we ask that donations be sent to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please help find a cure for the cancers that kill so many of our children.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday June 20th at 11:00 AM, Rev. Vanessa Smith presiding. Please contact the family at rememberingkatielingg@gmail.com for information.