Katherine Merwin

Kay Merwin, 96 years old, of Thurmont, Maryland, died from natural causes at home May 13, 2022. She grew up on Long Island and later lived in Maryland. She was married to Earl J. Merwin for 62 years.
Five of Kay’s children survive her: Barbara Hohman (Dave), Larry Merwin (Carol), Jean Lantz, Claudia Merwin and Tom Merwin (Janine). Also surviving are her niece, Kathy; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Kay loved her family and was an active part of their lives. Earl’s last seven years were taken by Alzheimer’s disease. Nevertheless, Kay lovingly cared for him and devoted all her time and energy to his safety and comfort so that he could live at home. Kay was a world traveler, an avid bridge player, and an enthusiastic bowler. She loved the shore — on Long Island’s North Fork and later in Ocean City, she was first on the beach in the morning and last to leave in the afternoon. She loved life, and we already miss her energy, integrity and unselfish service to others. Many people helped make Mom’s last years safe and comfortable. The family thanks Hospice of Frederick County, which provided its expertise so that we could give her care and comfort in the last part of her life. We especially want to thank Mom’s Visiting Angels aides, Georgia and Debbie, who for years went far beyond the highest level of expected care — her welfare was their highest priority. Harsh weather, personal needs, COVID-19 and any number of challenges were handled with grace and dedication so that Mom could live at home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the GoFundMe account for her great-great grandson, James. He was born with end-stage renal disease and, barely 1 year old, is on dialysis. He faces a kidney transplant when he is 2 and medication for the rest of his life. Contribute on GoFundMe.com at Sweetbabyjamesthewarriorkid.
The family will receive friends in the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road), Timonium, MD 21093, on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 10-11 a.m.; Kay’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.